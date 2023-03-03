CopperDog 150 mushers register, get vet checks in Calumet

(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - CopperDog mushers prepared for the big race Friday morning and afternoon.

At Incredible Bank in Calumet, mushers registered with their sled dog teams. The dogs also received vet checks.

Staff said the vet checks include an examination of the dog’s health. It allows them to spot any medical conditions that may arise during the race.

One musher said he is looking forward to the long trek ahead.

“I’m really hoping to get out on the trail, hopefully have two solid good runs. It’s a close race to home have a young family so it allows me to get away for 4 or 5 days and still go to a dog sled race,” said Ryan Johnson.

CopperDog events will last until 9 p.m. Friday in Calumet. It will continue Saturday with a race re-start in Eagle Harbor, and Sunday, with the conclusion of the race in Copper Harbor.

For the full list of events, click here.

UMT Episode #139, Part 4: Volunteers & preparing to lead a sled dog team in the CopperDog 150
UMT Episode #139, Part 2: Elizabeth & Tia chat with the CopperDog race director
