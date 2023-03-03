CopperDog 150 musher Maddie Longpre-Harrer presents for CLK elementary students

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On the eve of race day, CLK Elementary School students attended a presentation Thursday headed up by CopperDog 150 contender Maddie Longpre-Harrer.

For the presentation, she showed students her sled and equipment, and they even got to meet one of her sled dogs.

As a former student of the school, she says her goal was to encourage students to chase their dreams.

“My main purpose behind this presentation is to kind of tell them no matter how old you are, you can always chase your dream and achieve your goals,” said Longpre-Harrer.

Longpre-Harrer has attended race meetings with her father, Copperdog 150 Chairman Doug Harrer, since she was five years old.

She then served as assistant race director starting at age 15.

“I became the youngest assistant race director at 15, and then I was race director until I graduated high school,” continued Longpre-Harrer. “And then I moved to Alaska and started running sled dogs. And I’ve spent this last year racing sled dogs, and so I decided that it would be pretty cool to come home and have it come all full circle.”

On Friday, she will race in it for the first time at 19 years old, the youngest competitor this year.

She says she is very excited to be racing alongside those she once watched.

“Most of the competitors in the race this year I’ve grown up watching, kinda idolizing them,” added Longpre-Harrer. “So to be out there with them is pretty exciting. I’m super stoked that I get to be out there.”

