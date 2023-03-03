CopperDog 150 kicks off tonight in downtown Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The CopperDog 150 sled dog race is back for its fourteenth year this weekend.

Opening night festivities start at 6:00 p.m. tonight on Fifth Street in Downtown Calumet.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to the CopperDog starting line to check out preparations.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 spectators are expected at the opening ceremonies of the CopperDog, happening at 6:00 P.M. on March 3

Volunteers started laying snow on the road and setting up fencing at 5:00 a.m.

Many volunteers come from out of the area to help with his event and return year after year because they love the tradition.

John Bryant, the CopperDog race director for the last three years, comes from Milwaukee.

He chats with UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon about what it takes to throw this event, the course terrain, and when and where spectators can check out the race.

John Bryant, the CopperDog race director, started with the event 14 years ago as a volunteer. He's been involved ever since.

Elizabeth and Tia meet up with Visit Keweenaw’s Jesse Wiederhold, who says this event is huge for the community, especially with the unfortunate cancellation of this year’s UP200.

Jesse Weiderhold of Travel Keweenaw says the event is a huge draw for people not just in the U.P. but across the country

And finally, they meet up with volunteer coordinator Krissy Tespa and musher Tom Bauer.

Bauer says he got into sled dog racing on accident and has since raced in every CopperDog race since its start 14 years ago.

Tom Brewer, a musher from Tapiola share his love of the sport and how he prepares for a sled dog race

Events kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. race start time from Fifth Street in Calumet.

You can check out the full weekend schedule at copperdog150.com.

