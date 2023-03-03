College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – A student from Auburn University won a new car after sinking a full-court putt during halftime of a basketball game.

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.

Friends joined him Wednesday as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing.

Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

“It’s really special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” Noyes said.

“I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard, but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and will get four years of free maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finlandia University to end operations, not enroll students for the 2023-2024 academic year
Mugshot of Brianna Jacobson
Marquette woman sentenced to prison for fatal crash
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen
1 killed in head-on US-2 crash in Iron County
Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
UPDATE: Iron River police locate truck involved in Flagstar Bank robbery, suspect still sought

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
Diego Garcia, 23, was booked for first-degree murder and child abuse.
Man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 1-year-old son dies
Model futurecast for 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Quiet winter weekend before stormy turn
The teams will make their way to Eagle Harbor over night before making their way to Copper...
CopperDog releases official event schedule, livestream
Vendors set up for the Spring Craft Show.
A sign of spring: Escanaba’s Spring Craft Show returns