Border Grill Houghton now serving breakfast

Border Grill Houghton offering breakfast burritos and bowls from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. daily
Burritos and burrito bowls from Border Grill Houghton.
Burritos and burrito bowls from Border Grill Houghton.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Border Grill in Houghton now serves breakfast!

The new menu features burritos and burrito bowls with scrambled eggs, tater tots, and a shredded cheese blend as the base.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Border Grill’s Houghton store manager Leo Razmus about the additional hours and food items.

He says that Houghton is the company’s test location, and if breakfast proves successful, other Border Grill locations will follow suit.

Razmus says adding Border Grill breakfast to the Munising, Marquette, and Negaunee locations could happen within the year.

Border Grill Houghton serves as the company's test location. Store manager Leo Razmus says you may see breakfast at other BG locations within the year.

The menu features eight different options for both vegetarians and meat lovers that you can order as a bowl or burrito, plus churro donuts.

Take a look at Border Grill Houghton's new breakfast items.

Border Grill Houghton is open for breakfast daily from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

It’s located at 1301 Memorial Road.

