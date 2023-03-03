Border Grill Houghton now serving breakfast

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Border Grill in Houghton now serves breakfast!

The new menu features burritos and burrito bowls with scrambled eggs, tater tots, and a shredded cheese blend as the base.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Border Grill’s Houghton store manager Leo Razmus about the additional hours and food items.

He says that Houghton is the company’s test location, and if breakfast proves successful, other Border Grill locations will follow suit.

Razmus says adding Border Grill breakfast to the Munising, Marquette, and Negaunee locations could happen within the year.

The menu features eight different options for both vegetarians and meat lovers that you can order as a bowl or burrito, plus churro donuts.

Take a look at Border Grill Houghton's new breakfast items.

Border Grill Houghton is open for breakfast daily from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

It’s located at 1301 Memorial Road.

