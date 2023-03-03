Annual Keweenaw Community Sparkplug Awards highlights 2022′s biggest community contributors

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Keweenaw Community Sparkplug awards highlighted the biggest community contributors from 2022 on Thursday.

Held at the MTU Isle Royale ballroom, hundreds of community members and leaders gathered to see who would win this year’s eight awards.

“It’s sold out every year,” said Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce President Penny Milkey. “There’s 275 people, plus or minus, in attendance tonight, at 35 tables.”

After people enjoyed dinner, awards were presented.

Winners included Steelhead Technologies for the Award for Growth, The Copper Country Running Co. for the Customer Service Award, and Amanda Makela for the Young Professional of the Year Award.

According to Milkey, the number of nominations this year was even larger than last year.

“We had a lot of nominations, more nominations than last year overall,” continued Milkey.

Milkey says community members can already start nominating for next year’s awards.

