‘We’re excited’: Jim’s Dari-Kreme opens for 65th season

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A longstanding soft-serve ice cream shop in Escanaba is now open for the 2023 season.

On the corner of 12th Avenue North and Washington Street in Escanaba sits Jim’s Dari-Kreme. The building dates back to the 1930s as a grocery store.

“When we had the siding redone years ago, on the front facade is actually still hand-painted ‘Miss Minneapolis Flour.’ So getting that picture is kind of a neat little piece of history and the fact that they actually sold ice cream way back then,” said Trever Sebeck, a co-owner of Jim’s Dari-Kreme.

The building became Jim’s Dari-Kreme in 1958. The original owner, Jim Unger sold it to the Cousineaus in 1970.

In 1979, Dona LaPorte took it over. She ran the business until 2020 when her grandson and honorary grandson took over the business.

Today, you can still walk into the original building, with advertisements from the 1960s and pictures of community members throughout the decades.

“Now we get grandkids coming in and they’re saying, ‘hey, I know that person’ or they’re even showing them, ‘that was me when I was little.’ It’s just nice to keep the history going and pass it on from generation to generation,” said Sebeck.

Jim’s continues to be cash and check only, and owners say it’s still the biggest cone in town. Now, it’s open for its 65th season.

“It’s almost like having the opening day of deer season again or spring training day for sports. The door unlocks, and everybody is so excited. We’re excited,” said Sebeck.

Come summer, Jim’s hours will extend. But for now, it’s open from noon until 6 p.m.

