US-2 reopens in Iron County after crash

(MGN)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 has reopened in Iron County after it was closed because of a crash Thursday afternoon.

No details about the crash have been released as of now.

Witnesses reported the crash was near Luckey’s Sport Shop at the corner of US-2 and Bates-Amasa Road in Bates Township.

This story will be updated when law enforcement releases information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brianna Jacobson
Marquette woman sentenced to prison for fatal crash
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow...
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen
EV Battery
MTU gives insights on EV batteries operating in cold temperatures
Firelight and Co.
New marijuana dispensary coming to Sands Township

Latest News

Dozens of businesses and organizations come out to annual LSCP dinner
Lake Superior Community Partnership celebrates 25 years
Michigan gun owners gather in support of gun reform
Jim's Dari Kreme in Escanaba.
‘We’re excited’: Jim’s Dari-Kreme opens for 65th season
Kiwanis Ski Club
Pine Mountain Continental Cup to begin Friday with newly added competition