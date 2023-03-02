US-2 reopens in Iron County after crash

BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 has reopened in Iron County after it was closed because of a crash Thursday afternoon.

No details about the crash have been released as of now.

Witnesses reported the crash was near Luckey’s Sport Shop at the corner of US-2 and Bates-Amasa Road in Bates Township.

This story will be updated when law enforcement releases information.

