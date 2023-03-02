UP Regional Blood Center, Red Cross explain how to help blood shortage in winter months

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Donated blood is a necessity all year round, but supply is lower in the winter in the U.P.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is vital to the area as all blood donated will go to more than a dozen area hospitals. The Center’s Blood Collection Coordinator Kayla Rudden said because older clientele often travels during the winter, donations take a dip. The Center utilizes younger people to help alleviate some of the shortage.

“Therefore, we do go to more high schools and colleges that are in session, so it kind of balances out the lack of donations we’re getting from the older population,” Rudden said. “In the summer, it’s kind of backward as we’re not going to high schools and colleges.”

Rudden said there is a higher demand for negative blood types right now, but there is a critical shortage of all types. She wants eligible donors, who may be nervous about giving, to know safety and comfort are a top priority.

“I think the biggest misconception about blood donation is it’s like real scary and painful and that’s not true. We have a really gifted staff here who does really well with people who are especially nervous to donate. We have great resources available to us to help you through that nervousness of donating,” Rudden said.

At the national level, this March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month. Executive Director for the North Central Chapter Red Cross Kathryn Halvorsen said March is an opportune time to donate.

“We want to prevent a blood shortage, so we want to keep that blood supply from dropping,” Halvorsen said. “So encouraging people in the community to give back in which the communities they live in is so important.”

Halvorsen said donations of any type are appreciated this month.

“One of the biggest ways you can help the American Red Cross and the disaster efforts is by giving a monetary donation. That’s the fastest way we can get help out to people in need,” Halvorsen said.

The Red Cross is hosting its Giving Day on Mar. 22. Money raised and volunteers will help families who need urgent care.

