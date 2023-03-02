UP Luge Club to host North American Pacific Luge Competition

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U-P Luge Club Will host the North American Pacific Luge Competition at Negaunee’s Lucy Hill Saturday.

Track Manager Robb Cookman said this is the first time the track has hosted a big competition since 1995 when the track hosted the World Cup. Cookman stated that they have designed a new timing system to accommodate this race.

“We have a wireless timing system that was designed and built by club members and their locations where we have different splits,” said Cookman. “Then we also have a hardwired system that we use for backup at this point.”

Cookman said that this event is significant to the U.P. because it’s the only ice track in North America.

Just in time to compete in this race, the U.S. Natural National Team returned home from Europe where they competed in the World Cup. Cookman’s daughter Katie is one of six on the team and she hopes races like this one will get more young people interested in the sport.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for such young people to be able to meet new people especially if you get to be on the national team,” said Cookman. “We’re pretty young and we were able to go to Europe see the different cultures and meet so many different people from a lot of different places.”

Fellow Team Member Jacob Sterk from Saint Michael, Minn. expressed that being on a national team at a young age is something special.

“One of the bigger races we get to have a lot of fun,” said Sterk. “Shohei is one of our Japanese athlete he’s a super nice guy we stayed with him in Europe. It’s going to be fun to side with him and get to hang out with everyone and compete.”

Organizers said this event is free to the public and it’s something you won’t want to miss.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.