Third Street Bagel renovation to be completed by March 11

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street Bagel is currently going through a major interior remodel.

The new design will be sleeker, more modern, and will flow with the exterior facade more.

Owner Christal Silta says this interior project has been in the works since 2019 but had to be put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s working with Cherry Creek Construction and Alison Harlow of Curio Design Studio on the space, which will feature slightly more seating options and a new prep station for new menu items.

Some of the old deli case items won’t be coming back, but Third Street Bagel will still offer its fruit salad and Greek pasta salad daily, in addition to five new menu salads and a build-your-own salad option.

Right now, you can order Third Street Bagel for pickup through the drive-thru window online or over the phone.

The interior reopens for dine-in on Saturday, March 11.

Third Street Bagel is located at 429 N. Third Street in Marquette.

