Slippery morning followed by milder stretch

Light lake-effect snow showers will be around early this morning. Otherwise, drier and warmer conditions will be around through the rest of the week. This weekend some scattered snow will be possible Saturday. Our next system will bring widespread wet heavy snow Sunday night through Monday with lake-effect snow on Tuesday. Travel will be challenging at times. We are looking at some decent accumulations, but due to model inconsistencies, actual amounts are unclear at this time. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Light lake effect snow early on. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s north, upper 20s to low 30s south

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Isolated snow flurries with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Lake effect snow across the north and near seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: A chance of lake effect snow near Lake Superior

>Highs: Upper 20s

