Range Bank to host Banking on Literacy Hidden Talent Show

Range Bank's Banking on Literacy Hidden Talent Show will be April 19 at 5:30 p.m.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank in Marquette will host the Banking on Literacy Hidden Talent Show.

Folks from Marquette will show off their talents. The public will vote for their favorite act by making a donation. The act that raises the most money will win.

All proceeds from this event benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Marquette, a program that gives free books to children. All children up to five years old, regardless of income, are eligible to receive one free book per month.

“Being a bank, our huge focus is being a bank for the schools and helping promote financial literacy,” said Hanna Westra, Range Bank marketing coordinator. “In order to be financially literate, you need to be literate, too. So, this just falls into our realm.”

The Banking on Literacy Hidden Talent Show will be on April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Masonic Theater. For tickets or to sign up to perform, click here.

