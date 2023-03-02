Pine Mountain Continental Cup to begin Friday with newly added competition

Kiwanis Ski Club
Kiwanis Ski Club(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Ski Club announced Thursday afternoon that it is adding a fourth competition to the 2023 FIS Pine Mountain Continental Cup.

The addition will result in the first official competition on Friday, March 3 at 1:30 pm. Official training is rescheduled for 12:00pm on March 3rd.

Admission buttons are required beginning March 3 and will be sold at the gates.

Please visit www.kiwanisskiclub.com for the complete schedule.

