Pine Mountain Continental Cup to begin Friday with newly added competition

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Ski Club announced Thursday afternoon that it is adding a fourth competition to the 2023 FIS Pine Mountain Continental Cup.

The addition will result in the first official competition on Friday, March 3 at 1:30 pm. Official training is rescheduled for 12:00pm on March 3rd.

Admission buttons are required beginning March 3 and will be sold at the gates.

Please visit www.kiwanisskiclub.com for the complete schedule.

