NMU moves forward with hockey ticket plan after website glitch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Derek Hall, chief marketing officer for Northern Michigan University provided an update Thursday on the ticketing system issue affecting this weekend’s sales.

Hall says while it’s inconvenient, the ticketing issue will not impact the excitement and draw of this weekend’s games at the Berry.

With the website still down, the university has implemented a temporary, in-person system ahead of the playoffs.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, in-person tickets will be available for the NMU hockey team’s best-of-three Central Collegiate Hockey Association playoff series against Bemidji State, scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if needed. Ticket prices are $5 for NMU students, $10 for students (18 & under), $14 for seniors, military and NMU faculty and staff, and $18 for adults. NMU students need to purchase tickets for CCHA playoff games per league requirements.

Hockey season ticket holder seats were included in season ticket packages. Any tickets already purchased for the series will be honored by the attendee providing a printout of the electronic ticket purchase confirmation email. Fans will have the option of selecting seats for ticket purchase until the point of the arena doors opening on game day, at which time any additional ticket purchasers will be sold tickets via random seating.

NMU Ticket Office hours at the Berry Event Center are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. until game time Friday and Saturday. If a Sunday hockey game is needed, the Berry Events Center ticket office will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and one hour prior to the game start.

