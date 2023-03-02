MTU football players, Green Bay Blizzard team set-up indoor field for upcoming training camp

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - MTU football players lent a hand to the Green Bay Blizzard indoor football team on Tuesday by helping set up their field at the university’s Student Development Complex (SDC).

15 players helped roll out and flatten 10 rolls of indoor field sections that were brought up from the Resch Center in Green Bay.

This is part of a collaboration with MTU and the team to hold their training camp at the SDC.

“If it was just me and the crew that I brought, we’d still be here this morning or this afternoon doing it,” said Green Bay Blizzard Co-owner Larry Treankler. “The university has been fantastic, and the facilities are kind of tailor-made for a camp for us.”

Starting on Friday, 33 players from across the country will come to try out for this year’s 25-man Blizzard team.

According to Treankler, Mar. 3 through Mar. 10 will be the training camp, with the weekend being used to determine this season’s team. The following week will be used to train them for their first game on Mar. 19.

“We wanted to bring the guys up to a place where we could kind of isolate them,” said Treankler. “We only have 8 days to form a team, so we’ve got to get really busy. We have to do our final cuts, and then the following week is already game-week.”

The blizzard co-owner also says this gives them a chance to train on the field prior to the season starting. This is something they have not been able to do before due to other activities taking place at the center.

“Also, the facility and the ceiling heights allow us to throw a 50-yard pass,” added Treankler. “Can’t do that at our practice facilities. The ceilings aren’t high enough.”

The team hopes to hold the camp again at the SDC or at similar facilities in the future.

The team will play 15 games through July, concluding with a Las Vegas championship game in August.

