Michiganders, health experts celebrate Eli Lilly’s decision to lower insulin prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drug maker Eli Lilly’s recent announcement to reduce insulin prices by 70% has been welcomed by the Mid-Michigan community.

The move will make insulin more affordable and accessible to millions of Americans who rely on it to manage their diabetes. Tonye Amachree, who uses insulin at every meal, called the price reduction a “big win.”

More than eight and a half million people in the United States rely on insulin to manage various diabetic conditions.

Dr. Katelyn Lynch from Sparrow Hospital is a diabetes expert. She said the high costs of insulin has people skipping the life-saving medicine so they can buy groceries.

“We definitely have people that will decrease their doses or skip doses in order to save their supply so at least they are getting a lit bit instead of none at all,” Lynch said. “That can really result in high sugars, which can damage your organs.”

Lynch hopes that other drug makers follow Eli Lilly’s move to make this medicine more affordable.

“I hope that is the trend and hopefully with the competition, everybody will have to keep up with Eli Lilly and that pricing, so hopefully the other companies will follow suit too,” Lynch said.

For those diagnosed with diabetes, taking insulin is a lifelong necessity, and the recent price reduction will be a significant relief for those struggling to pay for their medication. Amachree, who has a family history of diabetes, said that it’s a step in the right direction to make sure insulin is available and affordable for everyone who needs it.

“It turns out I need to have insulin to keep my blood sugar controlled,” Amarchree said. “I take it 3 times a day and that really helps me.”

Eli Lilly’s $35 insulin is available to those with and without health insurance plans. Click here to see if you qualify.

