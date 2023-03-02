Marquette woman sentenced to prison for fatal crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman has been sentenced to prison for a fatal crash that happened in October 2020.

Brianna Jacobson was sentenced to three to fifteen years in prison on Monday in Marquette County Circuit Court.

Jacobson previously plead no contest to one count of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. Three other charges of Child Abuse 2nd Degree, and two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury were dropped.

October 23, 2020, Brianna Jacobson was arrested after she lost control of her car and collided with a north-bound vehicle on M-553 just south of the Marquette Mountain Ski and Bike Area.

25-year-old Andrew Auston, who was a passenger in the rear seat of Jacobson’s car, was killed in the crash. Two additional passengers, a 4-year-old child and a 28-year-old Marquette man received serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.