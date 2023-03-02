Marquette County Fair to host 5K and Fun Run

Marquette County Fair
Marquette County Fair(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair has a new event coming this year. This summer the fair will host the inaugural 5K and Fun Run at the Fairgrounds.

Participants will receive a 2023 Fun Run t-shirt and free admission to the fair for the day. There will also be prizes for the first place men’s and women’s finishers. Runners will also be able to leave and come back throughout the day.

“This is just a chance to get a cool t-shirt, get a little activity in, and then stay or leave and come back, once the race is over the fun is not over, then you can go out and enjoy the actual fair itself, and if you run a 5K that can justify at least three elephant ears,” said Chris Durley, Marquette County Fair volunteer.

The first-ever Marquette County Fair 5K and Fun Run is August 12. Registration is open online now.

