“Lagooned” is hitting the main stage in Big Bay

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Powell Township School, 36 students, K- 8, are taking part in the musical “Lagooned.”

That’s nearly the entire school. The musical is a big production for the town of Big Bay, with the entire community taking part.

“They do makeup and hair, gotten costumes together, have helped our kids with lines. We have community folks in the play and almost all the kids from the school are in the play, it’s a big event,” said play Director Kathy Keup.

Keup said a school play is put on every other year. “Lagooned” is about a shipwrecked cruise ship getting stuck on an island.

Students have been working Monday through Thursday after school since early January to learn their roles.

“I play a little old lady and it’s terrible because I have to wear a dress, but I only have a couple of lines and that’s good because I don’t have to memorize a bunch,” said Student Actor Brody Weed.

Keup said the production is a great confidence booster for students.

“I love it when the kids start and they’re not so sure about what’s going on and whether they can do it and then we get to this point, and they are singing and dancing and talking about being in the plays in the future,” Keup said.

Students encourage you to attend.

“It will really change your life and you’re going to want to be in play because it’s so fantastic and it’s great to watch,” said Student Actor Tori Fraley.

The play will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the school gym. Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase at the door.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.