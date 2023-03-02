Gun owners speak in favor of proposed gun violence bills

FILE - A sales clerk holds a pistol during an auction in Rochester, Wash., on Oct. 20, 2017. A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, April 4, 2022, suggests people who live with handgun owners are murdered at more than twice the rate of people who live in homes without such firearms. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan gun owners will hold a press conference in favor of the proposed gun violence legislation.

They say they plan to share their perspective that the proposals are reasonable, supported by the majority of gun owners, and reflect practices that responsible gun owners already employ.

The press conference will be held at the Binsfield Senate Office Building and speakers will include:

  • Jon Gold, Michigan President, Giffords Gun Owners for Safety & NRA trained firearms instructor
  • Jim Pedersen, hunter & substitute school teacher from Cassopolis
  • Michael Jackson, a retired carpenter, gun owner, and hunter, grandfather of MSU student Maleigha Jackson.

