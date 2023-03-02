Gun owners speak in favor of proposed gun violence bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan gun owners will hold a press conference in favor of the proposed gun violence legislation.

They say they plan to share their perspective that the proposals are reasonable, supported by the majority of gun owners, and reflect practices that responsible gun owners already employ.

The press conference will be held at the Binsfield Senate Office Building and speakers will include:

Jon Gold, Michigan President, Giffords Gun Owners for Safety & NRA trained firearms instructor

Jim Pedersen, hunter & substitute school teacher from Cassopolis

Michael Jackson, a retired carpenter, gun owner, and hunter, grandfather of MSU student Maleigha Jackson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.