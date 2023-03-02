GINCC holds ribbon cutting ceremony for U.P. fun with friends

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for a new west-end play zone.

U.P. Fun with Friends has been open in Negaunee for four months. GINCC organizers said today’s ceremony was held to highlight all the center has to offer. The play zone accepts children of all ages, starting as early as 3 months old. This center features miniature golf, a bounce house obstacle course, and rock-climbing walls.

U.P. Fun with Friends Owner Dell Kab said the community support has been amazing.

“Just a simple message when they say, ‘thanks for opening,’ it kind of makes it worth it and we want to do more,” said Kab. “We want to do better and we are still making some tweaks and adjustments and we take the feedback, we take it very seriously and the goal is to be better.”

Kab also said without his employee’s hard work, none of this would be possible.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.