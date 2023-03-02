GINCC holds ribbon cutting ceremony for U.P. fun with friends

Owner Dell Kab cutting ribbon.
Owner Dell Kab cutting ribbon.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for a new west-end play zone.

U.P. Fun with Friends has been open in Negaunee for four months. GINCC organizers said today’s ceremony was held to highlight all the center has to offer. The play zone accepts children of all ages, starting as early as 3 months old. This center features miniature golf, a bounce house obstacle course, and rock-climbing walls.

U.P. Fun with Friends Owner Dell Kab said the community support has been amazing.

“Just a simple message when they say, ‘thanks for opening,’ it kind of makes it worth it and we want to do more,” said Kab. “We want to do better and we are still making some tweaks and adjustments and we take the feedback, we take it very seriously and the goal is to be better.”

Kab also said without his employee’s hard work, none of this would be possible.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Quintana-Lujan faces various charges including manslaughter.
Driver claims steering wheel ‘locked’ before plowing into a group of cyclists in Goodyear
Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
David Kero
Negaunee man killed in Arizona crash remembered for kindness, willingness to help others
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow...
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
UPDATE: Ticket vendor outage affecting events at MTU, NMU

Latest News

This is part of a collaboration between MTU and the indoor football team in order to provide...
MTU football players, Green Bay Blizzard team set-up indoor field for upcoming training camp
Sled Athletes practicing for Saturday.
UP Luge Club to host North American Pacific Luge Competition
NorthCare Network hosts ‘Seeking Safety’ mental health training series
NorthCare Network hosts ‘Seeking Safety’ mental health training series
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen