Finlandia University to end operations, not enroll students for the 2023-2024 academic year

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Finlandia will not enroll students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

A press release states the decision follows months of continuous efforts to find pathways for the university to continue its mission.

“I am deeply saddened to announce that due to a combination of demographic changes, with fewer high school graduates available, a steep decrease in interest in going to college among those graduates, and an unbearable debt load, Finlandia’s Board of Trustees met and have decided to not enroll students for the 2023-2024 school year,” the Board wrote in its statement.

In a letter to Finlandia’s students, faculty and staff, Finlandia President Timothy Pinnow wrote to his community saying the decision follows months of herculean efforts and constant and repeated attempts to mend Finlandia University’s finances and enrollment struggles.

“I do want to assure you that the leadership team, the Board of Trustees and myself have left no stone unturned in an attempt to avoid this day,” Pinnow said in his letter. “Our efforts have been noble and unceasing and while none of us wanted this day to come, we have also realized that in order to honor Finlandia’s 126-year-old legacy appropriately, we must end its operations with grace and dignity.

Pinnow continued, “As the leadership of Finlandia, our focus must now turn first to making sure that all of our students have good options to complete their education at another institution and that we can fulfill our intent that our employees be paid for all the work and tireless effort they have put into this little Finnish-Lutheran school way up north in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

The board stated that President Pinnow and his leadership team are working diligently to help Finlandia’s current students wrap up their studies and will help them smoothly transition to another college or university to complete their education.

Finlandia University has finalized four teach-out Agreements with Michigan Technological University, Bay College, Adrian College, and Wartburg College. A fifth agreement is in process with Northern Michigan University.

In fall 2021, Finlandia reported an enrollment of 430 students. Numbers for this academic year weren’t currently available.

