2023 ‘Dancing with our Stars’ cast announced, paired with pros ahead of spring event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Dance Stars” for the Eighth Annual Dancing with Our Stars Marquette County Style have been announced.

The fundraiser will benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation and its programs with 100% of proceeds supporting hospice patients and their families.

Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style will feature two nights of performances. Opening night will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at Forest Roberts Theatre on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Night two will take place Thursday, May 25. Votes from the previous night, as well as online votes and judge’s scores, will be added together to find out who will take home the ‘Mirror Ball’ trophy.

“Check often on the Dancing with our Stars website, find out how those dance couples are doing, go to the website, watch their videos, read their bios, learn about them and maybe vote for your favorite dancer because every vote goes towards hospice patients in Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula,” DWOS Consultant Lindsay Hemmila said.

This year’s cast includes:

Eliisa & Alex Herman with Pro Alexandrea Riley

Kasey & John Scheibe with Pro Maureen McFadden

Lindsay Bean & Mark Hall with Pro Karina Johnson

Meagen Morrison & Andrew LaCombe with Pro Katie Bertram

Jolene Kunde & Joshua Thatcher with Pro Kristin Frak

Kaylee & Taylor Birmann with Pro Kristen Beth Ludwig

Alyssa & Patrick Digneit with Pro Kimber Schaumann

Sabrina & Grant Langdon with Pro Grace Fries

To view more on the couples and how their journey is going visit the Dancing with our Stars website.

