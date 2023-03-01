Youth in Art now open at Bonifas Arts Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba is full of color, thanks to youth in the community. More than 600 young artists created pieces to be featured in the Powers Gallery. The art is from both public schoolers and homeschoolers.

There are all kinds of styles -- ranging from drawings to abstract art to woven baskets.

“You’ll notice that there are different mediums being used this year. We have copper pieces, which is new, as we also have recycled materials hailing Picasso,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director at the Bonifas Arts Center. Virtual awards will be posted on the Bonifas’ Facebook page on Tuesday, March 14.

There are two open house dates for families of artists. The first is for kindergarten through fifth grade on Wednesday, March 15.

The second is grades six through 12 on Thursday, March 16. Both are from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through Thursday, March 23.

The Bonifas thanks all its sponsors including Billerud, Escanaba Kiwanis Club, Michigan Education Association Coordinating Council #17B, GFWC – Escanaba Women’s Club and Delta-Schoolcraft Intermediate School District.

