Worldwide competitors coming to Lucy Hill for North American-Pacific Natural Track Luge Competition

You can root for the United States Natural Luge Team on Saturday, March 4
Torrey Cookman, Katie Cookman, Jill Best, Jacob Sterk, Zane Farnsworth, and Keith Whitman join...
Torrey Cookman, Katie Cookman, Jill Best, Jacob Sterk, Zane Farnsworth, and Keith Whitman join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Lucy Hill will see athletes from around the world for the North American-Pacific Natural Track Luge Competition Saturday, March 4.

Lucy Hill is the only natural luge track in North America, and it’s home to the only natural luge team in the United States.

Meet the members of the jet-setting United States Natural Luge Team as they prepare for competition,

but first,

stories of the day.

Stories of the day include animals playing in snow, what 11 minutes of daily exercise can do for you, a TikTok ban, Dancing With Our Stars, and reading month.

Now, back to the US Natural Luge Team.

Coach Keith Whitman along with members Zane Farnsworth, Torrey Cookman, Katie Cookman, Jacob Sterk, and Jill Best share how they got involved in the sport and what it’s like being a member of the country’s only natural luge team.

Meet members of the United States' only natural luge team.

Athletes have recently returned home from a competition in Europe. Coach Whitman says his team had their best overseas competition yet.

Members of the United States Natural Luge Team recap their experience competing in Europe.

The US team will be joined by competitors from Canada and Japan this weekend for the North American-Pacific Natural Track Luge Competition at Lucy Hill.

You can watch the athletes in action from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 4.

Watch members of the United States Natural Luge team compete against athletes from Canada and Japan on March 4 at Lucy Hill.

You can learn more about public sliding at Lucy Hill at upluge.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

