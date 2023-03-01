Wet snow to start March

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
A frontal boundary moves through the area today with light to moderate wet snow. It starts in the west by mid-morning and spreads east during the afternoon. Some lake enhancement is likely along the northeast wind belts impacting the higher elevation of Marquette county and the Porcupine Mountains. Snow amounts will manually be 1-3″ with 3-6″ where the lake enhancement occurs. This will cause sloppy road conditions through tonight. Then, the pattern becomes less active and drier through the bulk of the weekend. Temperatures will be above normal.

Today: Snowy and seasonal to above normal

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid 30s central, mid to upper 30s east

Thursday: Cooler with clouds decrease during the day

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer with a chance of snow at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Becoming sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Cloudy with wet snow during the afternoon through the night

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s west to low 30s east

