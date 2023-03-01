Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Disabled Veterans

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Jim Provost served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969.

While Provost said he is lucky enough to remain independent in caring for himself, there are many veterans in the U.P. who need help. That’s why Provost volunteers as a van driver for the Marquette Area chapter of Disabled American Veterans. He also said the need for volunteer drivers is at an all-time high.

“Especially in the wintertime, these veterans have a hard time getting to their appointments,” said Provost. “So we’ve got a van that runs locally in Marquette County. We pick them up and take them to their appointments. We also have a van that runs to the iron mountain.”

Provost expressed that the organization needs about 20 drivers in Marquette County. Right now, Jim is just one of two, which creates some longer days.

“You may have a run to Iron Mountain let’s say where you leave at seven, or seven thirty in the morning,” said Provost. “You may not get home until five in the afternoon. Depending on how many veterans are going and what time their appointments are.”

Marquette County Department of Veteran Affairs Director Rachel Woody said most veterans don’t have any family who can provide this support.

“There’s nobody here that can take them to and from appointments. They could be wheelchair-bound, or they just have no license to drive,” said Woody. “So it’s very important in our community to be able to take care of our veterans to get them to and from their healthcare appointments to make sure they stay healthy.”

Woody went on to say there are no age requirements, but potential volunteers must go through an application process at the Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center.

Both Provost and Woody say if you do volunteer you might not be getting paid, but to these veterans this means everything.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer call 906-373-6191.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.