Sen. Gary Peters reintroduces legislation to support MI fire departments

NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Gary Peters is reintroducing bipartisan legislation to reauthorize three FEMA grant programs.

Mason Tompkins is a firefighter for the Negaunee City Fire Department. He said the funding is desperately needed in departments across the U.P.

“Fire equipment isn’t cheap. Just a simple truck can run anywhere from $700,000 to $1 million before you put any equipment on it. Fire trucks, personal protection equipment can all be higher expenses when municipalities are working on a budget,” Tompkins said.

In addition to equipment, Tompkins said staffing is a main priority among most departments.

“There are many fire departments across the U.P. that are hurting for staff. Part of the problem is being in more rural areas. Usually, you only get so many people interested in joining the department in the first place,” Tompkins said.

Senator Gary Peters hopes to address these problems in fire departments across the United States by reintroducing the Fire Grants and Safety Act.

“Some communities have difficulty raising the amount of money to have a professional firefighting force there to protect their citizens. That’s why these grants are so important; they basically supplement what a local community is able to provide,” Peters said.

The bill would reauthorize the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant Program, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, and the United States Fire Administration.

“Unfortunately, these grants are coming to an end. The legislation that authorizes them is set to expire and that’s why it’s so important for us to reauthorize them for the next seven years,” Peters said.

His legislation would give $95 million to the USFA – a nearly $20 million increase. He said he’ll ensure that Upper Michigan departments receive some of these funds.

“Fire departments across the U.P. are able to win these grants and I will make sure that these grants come back to Michigan and specifically the Upper Peninsula,” Peters said.

Peters said if the Fire Grants and Safety Act gets approved by the Homeland Security Committee, which he is chairman of- it will move to the Senate and House of Representatives.

