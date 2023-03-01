Sands Township Board discusses tax abatement for solar project

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sands Township Board met Feb. 28 to discuss the Superior Solar Project, LLC. The project will bring solar power to Sands Township and power 35,000 to 40,000 homes.

The main topic of concern was an application for a tax abatement on personal property from that project, as well as an agreement for payment in lieu of taxes. The board unanimously adopted both resolutions.

Sands Township Supervisor Darlene Walch explained what’s next now that they have passed the township board.

“It goes from the township to the Superior Trade Zone, the Superior Trade Zone will then take it up on their next meeting,” Walch said. “If they choose to move it forward, it goes to the State Department of Treasury.”

Walch added the board addressed the township’s concerns before coming to a decision.

“One concern was that it’s a long-term agreement,” Walch said. “Just trying to make sure that we didn’t err when we were committing the township to such a lengthy agreement.”

Despite initial concerns, Walch explained outside references helped the board make its decision.

“This type of agreement has worked well in other townships, some of our board members have talked to members of these other townships, especially Sheridan Township downstate,” Walch said. “And ultimately was in support of moving forward with this type of development in the township for a solar project.”

Walch concluded this project will support the township’s economic development.

“We will be adding a business within the township, and anytime you do that, you typically get benefit from it,” Walch said. “Especially in the context of energy and moving forward with solar.”

Walch also said once the State Department of Treasury approves the resolutions, everything else falls into place.

