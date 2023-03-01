NorthCare Network hosts ‘Seeking Safety’ mental health training series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is hosting a mental health training series this week.

NorthCare Network is hosting Seeking Safety for mental health providers. Seeking Safety is an evidence-based treatment that helps people with trauma, posttraumatic stress disorder, and substance misuse.

Organizers say that educating mental health providers is an important step in getting help to the people who need it.

“Any time that we have an opportunity to provide additional education and resources to our providers, that trickles down to the community,” said Katreena Hite, NorthCare Network population health specialist. “Then our people who need these services are receiving a higher level of care. It just helps our clinicians to brush up on their skills and provide services that are necessary for the community.”

The series started Monday at NMU’s Northern Center and runs until Thursday. To learn more about the treatment, click here.

