N.I.C.E community school Operating Millage up for renewal May 2nd

Westwood high school logo.
Westwood high school logo.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The N.I.C.E. Community Schools operating Millage will be up for renewal during the May 2nd spring election.

N.I.C.E.’s Superintendent says this millage has been extremely valuable in the past as a general fund for the district. If the millage passes, everything will continue at one mill, with no increase in taxes. It will also help pay for things like staffing and textbooks said N.I.C.E Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine.

“We get $9,150 per student this year, so 25% of that is raised here locally on our taxable value that is non-homestead residents,” said DeAugustine. “It doesn’t apply to the house that you live in. It’s vacation homes business and things like that.”

DeAugustine adds that whatever decisions the community members who vote make will be the right ones.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash to stand jury trial
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

military uniform.
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Disabled Veterans
Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions
Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions
Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
Keweenaw Co-op to use $1.4M in MEDC funding to bring healthy food options to Hancock
Keweenaw Co-op to use $1.4M in MEDC funding to bring healthy food options to Hancock