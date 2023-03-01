N.I.C.E community school Operating Millage up for renewal May 2nd

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The N.I.C.E. Community Schools operating Millage will be up for renewal during the May 2nd spring election.

N.I.C.E.’s Superintendent says this millage has been extremely valuable in the past as a general fund for the district. If the millage passes, everything will continue at one mill, with no increase in taxes. It will also help pay for things like staffing and textbooks said N.I.C.E Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine.

“We get $9,150 per student this year, so 25% of that is raised here locally on our taxable value that is non-homestead residents,” said DeAugustine. “It doesn’t apply to the house that you live in. It’s vacation homes business and things like that.”

DeAugustine adds that whatever decisions the community members who vote make will be the right ones.

