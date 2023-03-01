New marijuana dispensary coming to Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Firelight and Co. celebrated its launch with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

The dispensary is located on Co Rd. 480 near the crossroads intersection and restaurant. It offers Upper Michigan products, including flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles and more.

Staff explained what sets Firelight and Co. apart from other local dispensaries.

“Our commitment to the community. We’re working very deep within the community to connect ties and make out presence known,” said Alex King, operations manager.

Staff encourage the public to attend their grand opening this Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. It will have special offers and free gifts.

