Negaunee school incentivizes students to read for Reading Month

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeview Elementary in Negaunee kicked off Reading Month Wednesday morning.

Staff held an assembly to announce students will be reading the book ‘A Boy Called Bat’. To help encourage students, the school created tiered rewards like a pajama party and extra recess time. Lakeview Title One Teacher Bethany Prusi said she hopes reading month inspires students to continue to read after March.

“Reading is important all year, not just during reading month. However, this is a great time of year to support reading and to ensure that your child is reading at home. Even 5 minutes a day can make a big difference,” Prusi said.

Prusi said the school will host a family reading night on March 16.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.