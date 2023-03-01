More than just a coffee shop: Provisions MQT

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pro-vi-sions: To supply with food, drink, or equipment, especially for a journey. That’s exactly what Provisions MQT provides to residents of Marquette.

The owner of Provisions MQT, Jesse Renfors, took a leap when he opened his coffee shop in Marquette just over a year ago and now business is booming.

Renfors, joins Elizabeth Peterson and Pavlina Osta in the studio to talk about how it has been since they opened, and the new classes they’re offering.

Provisions is located inside One Marquette Place at 401 S. Lakeshore Blvd, Marquette, MI 49855

They are open daily from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

