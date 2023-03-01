Michigander EV Scholars program to award $10,000 to 350 students

LANSING Mich. (WLUC) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced a campaign to promote new careers in Michigan’s electric vehicle and mobility sector.

The kickoff of this campaign includes the debut of the Michigander EV Scholars program. It features scholarships up to $10,000 for as many as 350 students. To take advantage of the scholarship, students must attend a participating university and must sign a letter of employment with an approved Michigan company. Participating higher education partners include the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Ferris State University, Macomb Community College, and Schoolcraft College.

Gilchrist said the program will help fill Michigan’s 3,000 job openings in the electric vehicle and mobility sector.

“This will make a difference,” said Gilchrist. “This will open doors. Even more importantly than opening doors, it will open the eyes of students to the open doors that are available to them right here in Michigan.”

Gilchrist also said that the program ensures Michigan will continue to lead the country in mobility.

