Michigan police officers help pregnant DoorDasher make delivery after crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WILX) - When a single mother got into a crash during the ice storm in Sterling Heights last week, there was no way she could make her DoorDash delivery. But she really needed to make the delivery; she was six months pregnant and needed the extra money.

To the rescue were local police officers, who made sure that the delivery was made.

It all started when the mother and DoorDasher, Bryanna Fantozzi, asked police for help with her order after being involved in a small collision. Police immediately agreed to help her out. Sterling Heights police Lt. David Allen said he was just doing his job.

“Serving is what we are able to do. I enjoy doing that greatly,” said Lt. David Allen. “My immediate response to her was, ‘I hope you get a good review.’ I understand why she wanted to do that. She was concerned about making sure the delivery got made. And I mean, it’s her job.”

With 20 years on the job, Allen said it was his first DoorDash delivery, but one he won’t soon forget.

