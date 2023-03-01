Marquette holds public meetings to discuss social district

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is thinking about following in the footsteps of Manistique and Negaunee by establishing a social district.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) held a public meeting Wednesday morning to gather community input. Third and Washington streets in downtown Marquette could be designated as a social district. This means residents and visitors could drink alcoholic beverages outside in that zone, as long as those drinks were purchased in a designated licensed business.

The Marquette DDA Executive Director Tara Laase-McKinney said a social district could have many benefits during the warmer months which is peak tourism.

“In the summer, when it’s beautiful out and we’ve got great weather till really late at night and the sun’s out more. It’s a way for somebody to purchase an adult beverage, walk around and enjoy the beautiful sights that we have,” Laase-McKinney said.

Laase-McKinney said so far the reception by area businesses has been encouraging.

“We’ve talked with a great majority of the bars and restaurants in downtown Marquette and overwhelmingly we’ve had a positive response from this,” Laase-McKinney said. “But ultimately it will be their choice to sign on to this when it fully gets enacted after it’s sent to the state.”

At the meeting, public attendees were able to ask questions about the social district. The Delft Bistro’s Owner Jennifer Ray was in attendance and said after learning more about it she is more in favor of the proposal.

“It’s just for being outside, so those parameters are part of the rules and regulations of a social district eliminate really any concerns in my eyes. So I’m very for it and think it’s a positive thing for our community,” Ray said.

Laase-McKinney said the next step is to seek approval from the city council. If approved, the city will then need to apply for a license through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. She hopes to have this approved by late spring or early summer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.