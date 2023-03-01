March proclaimed as Reading Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March is Reading Month in Michigan.

Throughout the month of March, people of all ages are encouraged to promote the importance of reading, and parents are asked to explore the fun of reading with their children.

“This month, we are reminded of the crucial role reading plays in our lives from stimulating our imagination to building the foundation for our future success,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to declare this month March is Reading Month and encourage our communities, schools, and parents to find ways to bring the joy and benefits of reading to Michigan’s youngest learners. Use this month to pick up something new and recommit yourself to being a lifelong learner. I look forward to seeing how kids and adults alike explore reading this March!”

“Reading is an ever-present gateway to knowledge and life-long success,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Choosing a diverse selection of reading materials for all ages builds literacy skills, engagement, and greater understanding.”

“Promoting reading is more important than ever, so we can help students develop critical-thinking skills and learn about the world around them,” said Paula Herbart, a veteran teacher from Macomb County and president of the Michigan Education Association. “As educators, we are proud to join with parents, librarians, and community leaders in celebrating National Reading Month and protecting students’ freedom to read.”

“We are so very thankful for Governor Whitmer’s support of our efforts to ensure that every student is a confident proficient reader,” said Paul Liabenow, Executive Director of Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association. “Funding initiatives in 2023-24 that will close the reading gap are already yielding positive results.”

“March is Reading Month is an excellent time to ensure we support and celebrate every child in Michigan,” said Dr. John Severson, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators. “Let us ensure we support them by providing the best reading materials and the time and place for them to dream and believe they can do anything in life. Together, we can make such a positive difference for every child!”

During March is Reading Month, Michiganders are encouraged to explore the benefits and fun of reading. Educators and parents are encouraged to recommit themselves to making sure children and young adults read diverse literary works early and often so they can see themselves and others in what they read.

To view the full proclamation, click here

