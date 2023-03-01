Main Street Calumet announces CopperDog warming parties

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectators at CopperDog can check out warming parties in Calumet Friday evening.

Main Street Calumet (MSC) compiled a list of warming locations and what businesses will be open.

Opening ceremonies for CopperDog begin at 6 p.m. Friday with sled dog teams taking off around 7:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 8:45 p.m.

The start gate gets set up near the intersection of 5th Street and Portland Street in Calumet. The start of the course runs north, down the length of 5th Street from Portland to Pine Street. Spectators can bring a chair or stand to watch the dogs on either side of the street.

MSC says downtown businesses are excited to share the community with CopperDog spectators and volunteers. You can drop in any of the businesses listed below to warm up:

· Copper World & The Calumet Mercantile | 101 5th Street

· Gallery on 5th | 109 5th Street

· Kitschy Spirit Records & Superior Care Givers | 200 5th Street – 2nd Floor

· Copper Island Clay Works | 201 5th Street

· Copper Country Associated Artists | 205 5th Street

· Calumet Floral & Gifts | 221 5th Street

· Supernova Yoga, Gallery and Gifts | 220 5th Street

· High’s Adventure Gear | 309 5th Street

· The Copper Axe | 309 5th Street

· Frozen Farms Co. | 322 5th Street

· Of the Water | 333 5th Street

Additionally, the Elks 404 Lodge Street Party is on Oak Street between 4th and 5th Street. There will be adult beverages, pasties and cinnamon rolls from Slim’s Café available. Additionally, Sundae in the Park will sell pizza slices, gyros, hot dogs and chili. There will be street party music by Dave and Bill Brotherton from 8-11 p.m.

The CopperDog 150 is still seeking volunteers. See opportunities here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.