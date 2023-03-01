Main Street Calumet announces CopperDog warming parties

CopperDog 150 poster
CopperDog 150 poster(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectators at CopperDog can check out warming parties in Calumet Friday evening.

Main Street Calumet (MSC) compiled a list of warming locations and what businesses will be open.

Opening ceremonies for CopperDog begin at 6 p.m. Friday with sled dog teams taking off around 7:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 8:45 p.m.

The start gate gets set up near the intersection of 5th Street and Portland Street in Calumet. The start of the course runs north, down the length of 5th Street from Portland to Pine Street. Spectators can bring a chair or stand to watch the dogs on either side of the street.

MSC says downtown businesses are excited to share the community with CopperDog spectators and volunteers. You can drop in any of the businesses listed below to warm up:

· Copper World & The Calumet Mercantile | 101 5th Street

· Gallery on 5th | 109 5th Street

· Kitschy Spirit Records & Superior Care Givers | 200 5th Street – 2nd Floor

· Copper Island Clay Works | 201 5th Street

· Copper Country Associated Artists | 205 5th Street

· Calumet Floral & Gifts | 221 5th Street

· Supernova Yoga, Gallery and Gifts | 220 5th Street

· High’s Adventure Gear | 309 5th Street

· The Copper Axe | 309 5th Street

· Frozen Farms Co. | 322 5th Street

· Of the Water | 333 5th Street

Additionally, the Elks 404 Lodge Street Party is on Oak Street between 4th and 5th Street. There will be adult beverages, pasties and cinnamon rolls from Slim’s Café available. Additionally, Sundae in the Park will sell pizza slices, gyros, hot dogs and chili. There will be street party music by Dave and Bill Brotherton from 8-11 p.m.

The CopperDog 150 is still seeking volunteers. See opportunities here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Quintana-Lujan faces various charges including manslaughter.
Driver claims steering wheel ‘locked’ before plowing into a group of cyclists in Goodyear
Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
David Kero
Negaunee man killed in Arizona crash remembered for kindness, willingness to help others
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow...
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
UPDATE: Ticket vendor outage affecting events at MTU, NMU

Latest News

Lakeview students get ready for Wednesday's assembly
Negaunee school incentivizes students to read for Reading Month
Nearly a dozen residents showed up to learn about social districts
Marquette holds public meetings to discuss social district
Innovate Marquette SmartZone event
Innovate Marquette annnounecs Women in Entrepreneurship panel speakers
NWS winter weather advisories in effect through early Thursday morning -- wet dense snow with...
Light to moderate snow dwindles Thursday, sunny breaks to come