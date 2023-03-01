Light to moderate snow dwindles Thursday, sunny breaks to come

NWS winter weather advisories in effect through early Thursday morning -- wet dense snow with up to a half-foot possible.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northern Plains front enters the U.P. Wednesday to kick off a slippery start to March 2023. It spreads scattered light to moderate wet snow, occasionally heavy at times. Accumulations can range up to 6″ in high terrain west and central through Thursday morning. A low over the Ohio Valley threatens to bring snow chances to the south and eastern counties late Friday. Overall, the pattern remains slightly above average and quieter for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with light snow showers moving west; east winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder interior west and central)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts; clearing in the daytime

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers south and east late; breezy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread wet snow; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow north

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

