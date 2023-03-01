Jeweler hand-crafts unique pieces inspired by nature

You can find Forest Island Creations at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
Karina Evans of Forest Island Creations.
Karina Evans of Forest Island Creations.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has added another artist’s work to its store shelves.

Karina Evans of Forest Island Creations is one of the latest small business owners to feature their work at the Downtown Marquette shop.

Evans finds inspiration in Lake Superior, the woods, and nature in general.

She tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that her business philosophy is simply to make herself happy and to do what feels right.

Because of that, she uses intuition to create her pieces and never recreates the same one twice.

Karina Evans of Forest Island Creations is the latest jewelry artist to sell her work at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette.

The price range of Forest Island Creations varies between $18 and $200.

Evans says she uses high-quality materials like sterling silver, 14-karat gold, opal, and other gemstones.

No two jewelry pieces from Forest Island Creations are alike. Artist Karina Evans hand-crafts each piece to be unique.

You can find Forest Island Creations at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

Evans also sells her work online at etsy.com/shop/forestislandcreations.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Quintana-Lujan faces various charges including manslaughter.
Driver claims steering wheel ‘locked’ before plowing into a group of cyclists in Goodyear
Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
David Kero
Negaunee man killed in Arizona crash remembered for kindness, willingness to help others
Ticket vendor outage affecting events at MTU, NMU
Left to right: Joe Cekola (president), Joey Cekola (chief revenue officer), Ashley Cekola...
Michigan family-owned beer, wine distributor celebrates 90 years of charitable giving

Latest News

In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow...
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Your one-stop shop for coffee, kitchen equipment, gelato and more
More than just a coffee shop: Provisions MQT
Jewelry by Karina Evans.
Forest Island Creations at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique
Karina Evans is one of the latest artists to be added to Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Forest Island Creations at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique