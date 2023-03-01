Jeweler hand-crafts unique pieces inspired by nature

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has added another artist’s work to its store shelves.

Karina Evans of Forest Island Creations is one of the latest small business owners to feature their work at the Downtown Marquette shop.

Evans finds inspiration in Lake Superior, the woods, and nature in general.

She tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that her business philosophy is simply to make herself happy and to do what feels right.

Because of that, she uses intuition to create her pieces and never recreates the same one twice.

Karina Evans of Forest Island Creations is the latest jewelry artist to sell her work at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette.

The price range of Forest Island Creations varies between $18 and $200.

Evans says she uses high-quality materials like sterling silver, 14-karat gold, opal, and other gemstones.

No two jewelry pieces from Forest Island Creations are alike. Artist Karina Evans hand-crafts each piece to be unique.

You can find Forest Island Creations at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

Evans also sells her work online at etsy.com/shop/forestislandcreations.

