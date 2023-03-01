Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market seeks 2023 vendor applicants

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications are now open for the 2023 Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market.

While snow is still on the ground, the Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market is already preparing for another year.

The market has been located in the library parking lot downtown for more than 20 years. So far, three vendors have been confirmed. Organizers are looking to expand their offerings.

“It is small, but mighty, I like to say. I really hope, and so does the executive committee, to see it grow in 2023 and beyond,” said Sara Wentzel, market manager. “We have a wide variety of vendors that come every year. We are really looking to add new growers.”

Wentzel said some popular growers have retired, and she is looking to bring more local produce to the market.

Applications can be picked up at the DDA office in city hall. The market will run from June until October each Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.