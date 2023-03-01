Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market seeks 2023 vendor applicants

Applications can be picked up at the DDA office in city hall.
One of the vendors at the Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market
One of the vendors at the Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market(Sara Wentzel)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications are now open for the 2023 Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market.

While snow is still on the ground, the Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisans Market is already preparing for another year.

The market has been located in the library parking lot downtown for more than 20 years. So far, three vendors have been confirmed. Organizers are looking to expand their offerings.

“It is small, but mighty, I like to say. I really hope, and so does the executive committee, to see it grow in 2023 and beyond,” said Sara Wentzel, market manager. “We have a wide variety of vendors that come every year. We are really looking to add new growers.”

Wentzel said some popular growers have retired, and she is looking to bring more local produce to the market.

Applications can be picked up at the DDA office in city hall. The market will run from June until October each Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Quintana-Lujan faces various charges including manslaughter.
Driver claims steering wheel ‘locked’ before plowing into a group of cyclists in Goodyear
Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
David Kero
Negaunee man killed in Arizona crash remembered for kindness, willingness to help others
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow...
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
UPDATE: Ticket vendor outage affecting events at MTU, NMU

Latest News

CopperDog 150 poster
Main Street Calumet announces CopperDog warming parties
Lakeview students get ready for Wednesday's assembly
Negaunee school incentivizes students to read for Reading Month
Nearly a dozen residents showed up to learn about social districts
Marquette holds public meetings to discuss social district
Innovate Marquette SmartZone event
Innovate Marquette annnounecs Women in Entrepreneurship panel speakers
NWS winter weather advisories in effect through early Thursday morning -- wet dense snow with...
Light to moderate snow dwindles Thursday, sunny breaks to come