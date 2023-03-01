Innovate Marquette annnounecs Women in Entrepreneurship panel speakers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone announced the speakers for this year’s Women in Entrepreneurship event, with the addition of free onsite childcare during the event.

Women in Entrepreneurship is an annual event to inspire, empower, and celebrate women in entrepreneurship and technology. The evening will begin with networking from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a cash flow presentation with Jenn Waller, Shareholder and Partner of Tailored CPAs.

A panel discussion will feature co-founder of The Honorable Distillery Anne White; MJ Cartwright, a state-wide mentor operating out of the University of Michigan Innovation Partnerships team; and co-founder and CEO of Urban You: Modern Beauty and Wellness Nicole Gregory.

CMO of Siren Adela Piper will moderate and emcee the event. Audience members will be invited to ask questions during live question and answer segments for both the cash flow presentation and panel discussion.

“The number of women starting businesses as entrepreneurs has grown over the past two years, but the number of women staying in business is decreasing,” said Nicole Gregory. “Finding opportunities for women to stay in the workforce and allowing them to grow entrepreneurially is essential to our communities’ growth, and forums such as Women in Entrepreneurship create an empowering environment for women on so many levels.”

Innovate Marquette SmartZone, in partnership with EPIC: Educational Partnership in the Community, will offer free onsite childcare to Women in Entrepreneurship attendees. EPIC, a component of Med Pros Share, offers licensed and insured multi-age educational childcare. Childcare during the event is free, but does require advance registration following a two-step process.

Register for Women in Entrepreneurship for free here, and register your children for free childcare here.

