Health officials offer parents social media guidance ahead of World Teen Mental Wellness Day

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - March 2 is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, a day that aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues teenagers deal with, including the impact of social media.

According to DO, psychiatrist and Aspirus’ Specialty Medical Director of Behavioral Health Jason Bombard, social media has plenty of upsides. It keeps us connected, for starters, though it may also have downsides when it comes to emotional well-being. For example, Bombard said studies have linked heavy social media use with an increased risk of mental health problems like depression, anxiety, loneliness and self-harm.

“Now more than ever it is important to recognize the difficulties that our teens are struggling with. Rates of mental health issues are at an all-time high in this age group,” Dr. Bombard said. “We often fail to understand what teenagers go through or write it off as ‘normal teenage stress.’ Additionally, the stigma associated with mental illness can make teens reluctant to ask for help.”

Dr. Bombard suggests looking for the following signs and asking your teen the associated questions to spot if social media may be affecting their mental health:

Your teen’s IRL relationships are suffering. Do you spend more time with virtual friends than real-life ones? Do you check social media when you’re out with your social circle?

Your teen feels envious or angry. Do you compare yourself harshly to others on social media? Does this make you feel bad about yourself?

Your teen is distracted. Does social media interfere with your work, school or home responsibilities?

Your teen is losing sleep. Do you check social media before you go to bed and as soon as you wake up?

Your teen feels worse after using social media. Do you feel more anxious, stressed, lonely or sad?

According to Dr. Bombard, many aspects of social media can be good. Your teen doesn’t necessarily have to go cold turkey or close all their accounts to protect their mental health. He said for many people, it may come down to developing healthier social media habits. Share the following tips with your teen and think about adopting them yourself as well:

Spend less time scrolling. This is easier said than done, but it is doable. Instead of setting impractical time limits you’ll likely break, try turning off your phone at certain times, such as during meals, at work, or when you’re with friends or family. Or try to stretch the time you wait between social media check-ins. Can you go for 60 minutes instead of every 15? A hint that can help: Turn off automatic notifications. It’s hard to forget about your accounts when your phone alerts you to a new message every five minutes.

Balance your digital time with real-world activities. Be sure to get in plenty of physical activity, whether that’s taking walks around your neighborhood or going to the gym. And plan activities that nourish your relationships with co-workers, classmates, family, neighbors and friends. You might even want to take up a new hobby to fill the time when you’re bored.

Use social media to support your mental health. Be deliberate about using social media in ways that give you a sense of well-being. For many people, it can be a way to engage in connections that support healing – for instance, through sharing a personal journey with an online community. And it can be a creative outlet, too. Remember: It’s all about a healthy balance.

“Unfortunately, mental health struggles are common in teens and can lead to some very serious consequences,” Dr. Bombard said. “Caring for your teen’s mind is just as important as caring for their body. It’s important to encourage open conversations and increase awareness to help teens around the world. Let them know that you are there for them and that there are options for help.”

For crisis intervention support for yourself or a loved one, call 911 or proceed to your local Emergency Department. For more information on behavioral health and counseling, visit aspirus.org.

