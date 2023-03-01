Gov. Whitmer passes Lowering MI Costs plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan legislature passed the Lowering MI Costs plan on Tuesday night.

This plan will deliver a $1 billion tax break for Michigan working families and retirees. According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michiganders need relief as inflation drives up costs and eats into their paychecks.

The Lowering MI Costs plan aims to put money back in people’s pockets to help them pay the bills and put food on the table by providing relief for Michiganders after the retirement tax was added and the Working Families Tax Credit was cut in 2011.

The plan rolls back the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year. The plan also quintuples the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders, directly benefiting nearly half the kids in Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.