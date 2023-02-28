Woodland Elementary announces ‘One School, One Book’ for March

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - March is reading month across the U.S. and students at Woodland Elementary School will participate in the “One School, One Book” program for the 11th year.

“This ‘One School, One Book’ program is so exciting for the families, students, and the staff,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary School principal.

During an assembly Tuesday, staff revealed that all students will read “Og the Frog” by Betty Birney throughout the month.

“It’s part of the Humphrey series. We read Humphrey a few years back and the kids loved it. There are a lot of great activities,” Petschar said.

Students will spend March reading the book in their classrooms and doing theme-specific activities about the book with other classes.

“They get to do comprehension activities with the kids, possibly designing covers and different types of prompts involving the story. That is where I am most excited. Being an upper elementary teacher, I will get to work with some of the lower elementary kids,” said Bryan Johnson, Woodland Elementary School third-grade teacher.

Petschar said the more excited staff get about the program, the better students will respond.

“We are going to do a lot of frog and amphibian learning this month. We are going to get our STEM activities in and do some exciting things with learning about frogs and amphibians,” Petschar said.

Last year was the first year since the pandemic the school was able to host the in-person assembly. Petschar is excited to see the popular program and assembly continue to grow again.

