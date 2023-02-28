Winter event impacts on Western Marquette County

The director of the GINCC stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about the Polar Roll, Ski Jumps, Heikki Lunta and more
The director of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce says while it's been busy, the season isn't over yet
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been a busy winter in Western Marquette County and as Bob Hendrickson with the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce said, it’s making a positive impact in the area. He says not only have the events been successful, the turnouts and the energy have only increase over the years.

