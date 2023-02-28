Wet snow spreads over Upper Michigan Wednesday for slippery March start

Snowfall accumulations 3-5" possible in areas west through early Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Following a sun-filled reprieve Tuesday in Upper Michigan, another Northern Plains front enters Wednesday to kick off a slippery start to March 2023. It spreads scattered light to moderate wet snow, occasionally heavy at times. Accumulations can range from 3-5″ in areas west through Thursday morning. A low over the Ohio Valley threatens to bring snow chances to the south and eastern counties Friday. Overall the pattern remains slightly above average and quieter for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with light snow showers moving west; east winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Wednesday, March 1: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts; clearing in the daytime

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers south and east; breezy

>Highs: 30

Saturday & Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of wet snow/wintry mix; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow north

>Highs: 30

