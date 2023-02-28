Ticket vendor outage affecting events at MTU, NMU

HOUGHTON & MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ticket vendor’s technology issues have halted online ticket sales for upcoming postseason hockey and basketball games at Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University.

AudienceView says it’s investigating a security threat to its system. The vendor says the outage could last up to a week.

Below is the latest statement from Michigan Tech:

Our third-party ticketing vendor, AudienceView, is currently experiencing widespread outages and BuyHuskiesTickets.com is down as a result.

If you have questions regarding MHSAA hockey playoffs or GLIAC Women’s Basketball, please email tickets@mtu.edu. Our plan for CCHA Playoffs will be announced soon.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Below is the latest statement from Northern Michigan:

A national vendor for ticketing systems used by many universities is currently experiencing widespread technology issues that are affecting ticket purchases at NMU, including purchasing tickets for post season basketball and the hockey series this weekend.

Please watch for updates at NMUwildcats.com and other university social media channels.

